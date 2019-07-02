2Baba lands endorsement deal with real estate firm

Rotimi Agbana

Pop star, Innocent Idibia, a.k.a 2Face, now fondly called ‘2Baba’, has landed a juicy endorsement deal with real estate brand, Pazino Homes and Gardens as he has been unveiled as the company’s Brand Ambassador.

The unveiling which took place at an intimate event tagged ‘Exclusive Soiree with 2Baba’ with stakeholders in the technology, marketing, capital management, law, real estate, media and of course, entertainment sector in attendance, saw the MD/CEO, Pazino Homes and Gardens, Patrick Agbaza make the big announcement.

In his remarks, Patrick Agbaza expressed delight with the signing of a brand as solid, endearing and enduring as 2Baba and welcomed him to the Pazino family which already has Super Falcons jewel, Azeezat Oshuola.

“Our commitment to delivering the most reliable and profitable real estate solutions to Nigerians at home and abroad remains unwavering. The unveiling of 2Baba is a pointer to where the business is headed as it positions to offer discerning investors a unique opportunity to own a piece of the future”, he said. Dignitaries at the event include members of Pazino staff; Mr Patrick Agbaza, MD; Mr Adesoji Ogunbanwo, director of operations, Madam Abbey Soyemi, head of business development; Mr Austin, head accountant; Mr John Uwendi, head Pazino property business network, Mr. Rufus, Madam Aneke, head property department, etc.