16 arrested in Imo over fake driver’s licence

10:46 pm

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Sixteen people— 11 females, five males— have been arrested by Imo State Police Command operatives for their involvement in the issuance of fake driver’s licences.

Special Adviser to Imo state governor, Raymond Nkemdirim, who also confirmed the arrest, said: “The Police conducted the raid. You know before this time they had conducted a sting operation with the DSS; they had already reported that there was an illegality going on there.

“They have done their report and I think with the evidence they have, some items have been handed over to the Police. and they are handling that.”

