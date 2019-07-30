1,500 civil servants begin capacity training

By Dirisu Yakubu

A total of 1,500 civil servants yesterday commenced capacity training at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, PSIN, Abuja.

The training which coincided with the launch of the redesigned modules on Structured Mandatory Assessment Training, SMAT and Leadership Enhancement Advancement Programme, LEAP, is part of the Federal Civil Service Structural Implementation Plan, FCSSIP (2017-2020).

Addressing participants at the launch of the training modules, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita

said the FCSSIP was tailored principally to build a modern public service organisation that provides world class service for sustainable national development.

The plan, she added, also “envisioned a change in behaviour from bureaucratic red-tapism to an entrepreneurial result-oriented and innovative public service among other goals.

“The FCSSIP-2020 was approved by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, to support the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, of the federal government in the area of civil service transformation.

“Over the years, the absence of structured and targeted training programmes for civil servants has been a major challenge to the federal civil service.”

Lamenting the dearth of quality training programmes for civil servants in the past, the Head of Service said the skill gap occasioned by such development will be addressed in the years ahead through the launch of the new modules.

“The FCSSIP-2020 addresses the challenge of untargeted trainings facing the service. The focus of the plan is to ascertain the obvious knowledge and skill gaps in the civil service and design relevant training contents to fill them.

“In-line with that vision, a service-wide Training Needs Assessment, TNA, was conducted as the initial step towards the redesign and re-launch of the existing three core modules on SMAT-P, LEAD-P and Induction.

“The results of the TNA report are evidence-based and supported by scientific and verifiable data. One of the most encouraging developments in the exercise is that the entire process was handled by the civil servants themselves,” she added.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Services, Policies and Strategies, Office of the Head of the Service of the Federation, Dr. Ajani Magdalene said the training would help professionalise the federal civil service for optimum delivery.

Participants were drawn from the junior, intermediate and advanced cadre and is expected to continue till the end of 2020.

