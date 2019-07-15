15 inmates get presidential pardon in South Sudan

A total of 15 inmates have been pardoned by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir as the restive country celebrates its 8th independence anniversary. Kiir, who has been president of the world’s youngest nation since its independence also appealed to his countrymen to “embrace peace”.

“My fellow citizens, I want all of us to encourage our sons and daughters to embrace peace and maintain the peace,” Kiir said in a recent speech.

South Sudan slid into war in 2013 when Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup. The country has since been battered socially and economically by the long civil conflict.

Oil output, which accounts for 98 percent of state income, has fallen by more than half since independence in 2011, when it reached 350,000 barrels per day. A peace deal was signed with the opposition in 2018, but the UN says violence in one region has since intensified.

The 15 inmates to be released were detained in Juba, Wau, and Yambio among other towns.

“Because of this occasion of celebrating 8th independence anniversary, I have pardoned and released 15 inmates and their name will be read out by comrade Makuei,” said President Kiir. London based economist, Peter Biar and an entrepreneur named Kerubino Agok, both accused of threatening the security of the country, did not benefit from the presidential pardon.

The President’s pardon power is an extraordinary remedy that is sought by many but received by few. Analysts hope that gestures such as the presidential pardon demonstrated by President Kiir may boost the image of the war-torn country and possibly serve as one of the much-needed panaceas for foreign investments.

