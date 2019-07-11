11 Unilorin students faint during examination

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Due to stampede, no fewer than 11 students of the University of Ilorin were said to have fainted while writing their ongoing examination on Friday.

This happened just as the university authority has come out to deny some online social media reports that had said that one of the students that fainted had died.

Sunday Vanguard reliably gathered in the university that stampede occurred due to overpopulation of students waiting to write their second-semester examination at the school’s CBT centre.

It was gathered that the 300-capacity CBT centre became inadequate for more than over 800 students in the Education, Agric and Chemistry departments, resulting into stampede caused by rushing.

Sources, who described the incident as administrative problem on the part of the school authority, said that the school had planned to end the second-semester examination on July 26, to pave way for conduct of the Post UTME exams scheduled between July 27 and 30, 2019.

However, the director of corporate affairs of the university, Kunle Akogun, on behalf of the school management, said that contrary to the “mischievous rumour currently trending on campus, no Unilorin student died during the unfortunate incident at the CBT Centre on Friday.