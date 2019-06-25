Yoruba Obas’ Forum tasks FG on security measures

By Chris Onuoha

Following the outcome of the deliberations reached by the Yoruba Obas‘ Forum held at Ibadan, Oyo State Monday, the custodians of Yoruba heritage and culture among other things, has tasked the federal government to consider measures that will forestall the insecurity in the land. The monarchs disclosed that insecurity matters in Yoruba land must not be taken for granted.

They also reiterated their stand on kingship institution in Yoruba land, disapproving diaspora Obaship and sternly frowns at abuse of kingship privileges.

In a communiqué made available to Vanguard, the Forum came up with the following resolutions saying: “As a result of the unspeakable and alarming rate of insecurity and activities of supposed Fulani herdsmen and kidnappers in the country especially in Yoruba land, Yoruba Obas unanimously agreed that the following measures should be taken:

“That, henceforth, no Yoruba Oba should allocate any portion of land for the purpose of grazing cattle especially to the Fulani herdsmen. Secondly, it is advised that the Fulanis committing these atrocities should be pronounced terrorists and the Federal Government must take measures at the earliest possible time.

The monarchs also adviced that law enforcement agencies should be properly equipped to forestall the security challenges affecting the nation.”

They stressed that the Federal Government must take action against those bankrolling the activities of these notorious Fulani killer herdsmen.

However, noted that it is indeed germane for Yoruba Obas to utilise their traditional system in enhancing security.

“We must reinforce our local security outfits and community policing to curtail all source of security menace, and in order to arrest the spate of insecurity across the country, we the Yoruba Obas Forum calls for the establishment of state and community policing,” they added.

On the issues of Diaspora and fake Yoruba Obas, the Forum stated: “After a fruitful deliberation on the above subject matter, we strongly condemned the illegal enthronement or recognition of any person(s) or groups parading the paraphernalia of Yoruba Obaship or linking themselves to any institution of Yoruba Obaship.

“We, therefore, submit that the full implementation of the Chieftaincy Law is allowed to take effect to stop such illegality,” says the Forum.

And finally, to reinvigorate the Yoruba traditional institution and preserves its sanctity, the Forum disclosed that: “The unity of Obas in Yoruba land is non-negotiable and all must be done to foster such harmony; that governments at all levels should give the needed support, as a matter of urgency, to traditional rulers in Yoruba land in safeguarding their domains, while maintaining that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, state and local governments should work directly with traditional rulers in revamping the agricultural sector in order to boost food security,” stated the Forum.

Finally, the Forum demands that Governments at all levels should partner directly with traditional rulers in meaningful policy formulations; economic, social, security, education, among other things and implementations of such for the betterment of the citizenry.

