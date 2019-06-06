Wizkid, Larry Gaaga turn me on – Mercy Aigbe

By Rotimi Agbana

Nollywood diva, Mercy Aigbe, may not be as controversial as she has been touted but she sure knows how to court public attention whenever the need arises. The latest is her crave for popular pop music singer, Wizkid and record label executive cum artiste, Larry Gaaga.

Yesterday, June 5, 2019, in a video which she posted on her Instagram page, Mercy Aigbe pleaded with the public to arrange a meeting between Wizkid, Larry Gaaga and herself because their recent music collaboration titled ‘On a low’, turns her on.

“This song turns me on so bad. Somebody get me Larry Gaaga or Wizkid or better still both of them”, she said.

However, the question on the lips of many now is what she really meant by saying the song ‘turns her on’. While some insinuate that it may be sexually related, others claim it may just be a mood related thing.