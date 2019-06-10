Withdrawal of case against Buhari at tribunal excites Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Presidency on Monday expressed delight at the withdrawal of one of the four petitions challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 2019 Presidential election.

Consequently, the Presidency commended the Coalition for Change, C4C, for withdrawal of the case it instituted challenging the victory of President Buhari at the resumed hearing at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, described the action as a sign of true patriotism for the group to accept defeat with grace, adding that “the C4C has chosen to prioritize the stability of our country and the voice of the people.”

According to the statement, “Victory and defeat are part of elections. For some in the opposition, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC is good, when they win. Where they lose, INEC is unreliable.

” The challenges facing our nation are huge and we need all hands on deck.

The people of Nigeria have chosen President Buhari to lead them, and all stakeholders should deploy their energy towards supporting his efforts.”