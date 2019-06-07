Wike solicits British Govt’s support

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has solicited the support of the British Government in the development of the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency.

Speaking during a Courtesy Visit by the United Kingdom Department for International Development Team in the Niger Delta on Friday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said that the State requires training support for the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency operatives.

He said: “Virtually all states in Nigeria have security challenges. We have established the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency to help the security agencies with critical information to fight crime.

“Such information will help the security agencies nip crimes in the bud. We need assistance for the provision of necessary security training aids for operatives of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency “.

Governor Wike also urged the British Government to partner with the Rivers State Government in the area of agricultural development.

He said: “One of our key areas of priority is agriculture. We want to partner with you to develop all forms of agriculture.

“This is necessary because we are interested in using agriculture to create employment for our youths. In this sector, we are looking at crop farming, fishery and poultry “.

Governor Wike added that the State Government is interested in vocational training and skills acquisition for Rivers youths.

“We want to develop partnerships with the British Government and other international institutions to empower youths with skills that will make them self reliant.

“Once they acquire the vocational training, the State Government will set them up”.

The Governor noted that other areas that the Rivers State Government will partner with the British Government include Teacher Training for basic and senior secondary schools and environmental sanitation.

Earlier, the Conflict Adviser of United Kingdom Department for International Development Team in the Niger Delta, Charlotte Neil said that the British Government is interested in knowing the critical Areas of need in Rivers State for partnership .

She said that the United Kingdom Department for International Development wants to understand the priorities of the Rivers State Government for the development of the state.