Wike rescues JAMB from accommodation, logistics stress in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT—GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has al released land at the Greater Port Harcourt City to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, for construction of its Zonal Office in the state.

The governor who announced the gesture, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, also allocated a block of offices temporary workplace for JAMB in Rivers State, following dilapidation of the current office, just as he donated an operational vehicle for the examination body.

Addressing visiting Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said, “From 2020, UTME forms for Indigenes and non-indigenes will be paid for by Rivers State Government.

“It is important to ensure that children of the less privileged don’t bear this burden. This offer is to ensure that no qualified candidate is denied the opportunity to write the UTME. For some parents, the fee is nothing, but there are families that cannot afford the fees.”