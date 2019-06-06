Why social media should be banned in Nigeria – Tboss

By Tolulope Abereoje

Former BBNaija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, a.k.a Tboss seems to have fallen out with the social media community as she recently called for the ban of social media in Nigeria. Although the TV star has been able to stay relevant after her exit from the Big Brother House, thanks to social media, she seems to have had enough of its unofficial judges.

In a post shared on her Instastory, she stated that there are too many mean and toxic people out there on social media and for that reason; it should be banned in Nigeria.

“Personally, I think social media ought to be banned in Nigeria. Just so many mean people on there,” she said.

This appears to be coming from a place of experience as the TV star has in the past suffered in the hands of social media judges on some of her personal issues, has had false rumors spread about her and has gotten backlashes on certain posts.