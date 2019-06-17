Why Prince Harry is being accused of ‘cheating’

Prince Harry has recently been accused of “cheating” on Meghan Markle. The rumors swirled months after Prince William was also linked to another woman while he’s married to Kate Middleton.

While at the Trooping the Colour, reports claimed that Prince Harry dated Burberry model Sarah Ann Macklin after he met the Duchess of Sussex. At the event to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, Meghan put on a brave face despite already knowing about the rumors.

Royal biographer Angela Levin detailed Prince Harry and Macklin’s relationship in the book “Harry: Conversations With The Prince.” She said that while Prince Harry and Meghan were on the early stages of their relationship, the Duke of Sussex went out on dates with the supermodel.

“They met a private party, he took her number and bombarded her with texts,” Levin said. “But it turned out to be just a fling,” she added. A close friend of the model said that Macklin and Prince Harry got along well with each other, but they were also very different.

Body language expert Dr. Louise Maher told New Idea that Meghan was affected by the rumors, and this showed while she was at the Trooping the Colour. “Harry can be seen speaking, Kate listens, Camilla listens, but Meghan looks straight ahead in a neutral way,” Maher said.

Royal fans also shared their thoughts on Instagram, and one of them said that the Duke of Sussex looked miserable while at the Trooping the Colour. Maher added that Camilla appeared to ignore the squabbling around her.

“Camilla was disinterested,” Maher said. “She was spying through semi-closed and angular eyes towards Meghan. This did not look like fun.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s alleged fling with Macklin was not the only “cheating” scandal that plagued the royal circle. This month, Prince William’s alleged mistress, Rose Hanbury, was photographed without her wedding ring. Sources are convinced that Hanbury and her husband decided to go their separate ways after reports swirled that she had an affair with the Duke of Cambridge.

“Rose usually wears a wedding band but opted to go without for the black-tie banquet,” a source told Express. “Her husband was also at the event in his official capacity as Lord Great Chamberlain, although they appeared to arrive separately and weren’t photographed together,” the source added.

