Why my partnership with Travelbeta a delight – Davido

Nigerian pop music singer, Davido has landed a juicy brand ambassadorial deal with leading travel and tour company, Travelbeta.

Henceforth, the ‘Assurance’ crooner will represent the brand in most features, if not all of it’s a marketing campaign. Being an international artiste with a massive fan base worldwide, Davido fits perfectly with Travelbeta’s innovative approach towards travel.

In a chat with E-Daily, Davido stated why the deal is a great delight for him.

“I am delighted to partner with travelbeta.com which has been a preferred travel partner for a lot of Nigerian customers. As an avid traveller, my passion for music has taken me to every corner of the globe which has played an important part in my career. Partnering with a travel brand like Travelbeta was a natural fit for me. I am particularly excited to be a part of this new journey and I’m looking forward to a long and creative filled activity”, he said with excitement.

According to the company’s spokesman, the newly forged relationship with Davido is in line with Travelbeta’s lifelong mission to provide a seamless travel experience with services such as international and local flight bookings, visa assistance, hotels, rental apartments, group tours, airport pickup, holiday packages, corporate packages, travel insurance etc.

“We at Travelbeta are delighted to partner with multi-award-winning Davido. David’s vibrant persona and pan African appeal, just like Travelbeta’s youthful and technologically driven mindset is a perfect brand association that will strengthen our message and touch people’s imagination with possibilities.”