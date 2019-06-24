Why my govt’ll work with monarchs, by Gov Makinde

By Elizabeth Uwandu

IBADAN—Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has expressed his intention to make traditional rulers critical stakeholders in his administration’s bid to bring about all-round development and tranquillity in the state.

The governor made the remark at the celebration of the birthday of the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, which was held on Wednesday at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Akanran, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by a former federal lawmaker, Honourable Babatunde Oduyoye, said the task of building and repositioning the state could only be achieved if traditional rulers were given the opportunity to discharge their duties effectively in their respective domains.

According to him, traditional rulers in the state would, henceforth, be allowed to perform their statutory roles of building the society and safe guarding culture and tradition. His administration, he said, was making arrangements to make them succeed in this regard.

The governor reiterated his commitment to boosting the economy of the state by providing an environment conducive to businesses and as such, his government was resolved to fix the deplorable Olorunsogo-Amuloko-Akanran Road, which stretches to the multi-billion naira investment, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort.

In his remarks, the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, congratulated the celebrant, Oba Alao, whom he described as a noble traditional ruler who exercises his sovereignty over his subjects with a kind heart.

In noting that great leadership entailed taking of tough decisions regardless of whose ox is gored, Senator Ajimobi advised his successor, Mr Makinde, to jettison the idea of trying to please everyone.

According to him, it will be tragic if the state is plunged back into the insecurity of the past, just because the government is reluctant to take tough decisions.

The Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Alao, thanked Governor Makinde, former Governor Ajimobi and fellow traditional rulers who came from far and near to rejoice with him on his 56th birthday.

The traditional ruler expressed appreciation to a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Mr Bayo Ojo and the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Chief Dotun Sanusi, for organising what he called a memorable birthday celebration for him.

Dignitaries at the event included the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdul Ganiyy Salau; the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola; the Onpetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oyediran; the Eekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Biodun Kola-Daisi; the Eekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Amidu Ajibade; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (who was represented); past and present state officials and captains of industry