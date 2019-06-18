Why I stopped talking about my rape experience — Ifu Ennada

Rotimi Agbana

Years after her unfortunate sexual abuse experience by a top-shot in the Nigerian entertainment industry, ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has explained why she stopped talking about the experience which resulted in the contraction of a sexually transmitted infection, STI and has equally had adverse effects on her relationship with men.

The actress cum hair care enthusiast made the revelation in a recent interview with journalists in Abuja. According to her, while revealing that she would soon expose the identity of the man who raped her, she stopped talking about the rape experience because she did not want to be seen more as a victim than the businesswoman and entertainer that she is.

“I stopped talking about it because I didn’t want people to see me as just a victim. There is so much to it. I am above that but at the right time, I will expose my abuser. He is even in Abuja”, she said.

She also revealed that the experience inspired her movie, ‘Tears of a Broken Virgin’ as she re-affirmed that she would further spill more beans when she is ready.

Speaking further, she explained how she has been exploiting her experience to help other women overcome the emotional and psychological trauma of rape.

“I do private consultation with a lot of these women and encourage them the way I can. Also, I speak to young women at events for free to help them become better. I hope to do more especially now that I have new, proper management. I hope to go out and help more women”, she said.