We’ll resist attempt to implicate Gov Ishaku — M-belt forum

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has vowed to resist any attempt by the Federal Government or its agencies to deliberately implicate Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State of any criminal act.

The forum, while reacting to the forceful invasion of the Abuja residence of the Governor by security agents, also threatened to hold the government responsible should anything happen to him.

The National President, MBF, Dr. Bitrus Bogu, in a statement issued in Abuja, said; “The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, hereby condemns the reported invasion and forced entry into the Abuja residence of the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku by men of the Nigeria Police Force led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police who allegedly claimed they had a warrant from the Special Investigation Panel of the Presidency to raid the house and conducts a search.

“It is most unfortunate and regrettable that our cherished democracy and rule of law is under siege by agents of government that should serve as custodians of same.

“The raid on the governor’s residence reminds us of last year’s invasion of the National Assembly’s Senate chamber and the carting away of the mace in the full glare of the police and the Department of State Service, DSS, personnel, the unwarranted siege on the residences of the then President of the 8th Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, and Senator Dino Melaye, respectively by operatives of the Nigeria Police.

“The shameful raiding of the residences of judges, among much such lawless misconduct by security agencies, attests to the fact that our democracy is under serious threats and calls for concern. As a Forum, we are not in any way opposed to the legitimate discharge of duty by the police or any other security agents, but we insist that they carry out their functions within the confines of the law.”

The forum decried the impunity, lawlessness and daring manner with which the said police operatives forcibly entered and conducted their unwarranted search, and in view of the fact that the invading police operatives claimed to be acting on orders from the Presidency.

It said, “This is indicative of the fact that Governor Ishaku and indeed, other governors and leaders, targeted for daring to challenge the actions or inactions of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government regarding incessant killings in our rural communities, the wanton destruction of farmlands and property.

