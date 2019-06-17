US Embassy denies banning Student Visa for Nigerians

By Perez Brisibe
THE United States of America, USA, embassy in Nigeria, Monday, denied media reports that it has banned Student Visa for Nigerians seeking to further their education in the US.
The embassy in a statement on its verified twitter handle, @USEmbassyAbuja and Facebook page, described the report as fake news.
The statement reads, “#FakeNews Alert! Be advised, reports of Student Visa ban for Nigerians is false.
I procured arms to protect myself, nabbed 400-level medical student confesses(Opens in a new browser tab)
“If you have seen such manufactured item on Facebook and Twitter or received it via WhatsApp, please communicate that it is false.”
The statement is coming five days (last Thursday) after the embassy held a Facebook live event to answer nonimmigrant visa questions from Nigerians where the embassy was accused of alleged visa ban for Nigeria students.