UPU’s Taiga, wife, Oyeyinka at romantic dinner

Contrary to speculations by some light-weight gossip blogs that Urhobo Union President (UPU), Moses Taiga has abandoned his wife Oyeyinka and their four children, the couple was spotted recently having a romantic dinner like newlyweds at Z-kitchen, 17 Saka Tinubu Street Victoria Island, Lagos.

Pictures of the duo, who tied the knot 25 years ago, surfaced on the internet showing the couple just short of holding hands, even though the bloggers behind the unfounded allegation have gone to press to convince their readers that the couple are at war with one another Typical to Nigerian couples, Olorogun Taiga and his wife, Oyeyinka wore matching colours with Olorogun spotting the traditional Niger Delta attire, popularized by former President Goodluck Jonathan, but without beads, a staff and the bowler hat in the pictures. In the pictures that have made their way to the internet. Olorogun Taiga and his wife are sited side by side and there is evidence that they had done justice to their meal.