Ugbesia, Onolememen, 33 other Edo PDP leaders write Secondus over Senate Minority Leadership

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – AHEAD of Tuesday’s reconvening of the Senate, Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from Edo State has petitioned the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus over plans to rejig the Senate Minority Leadership positions.

In a letter to Secondus, the PDP leaders from Edo Central Senatorial District have wholeheartedly rejected moves to swap the name of the Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Clifford Ordia, PDP EDO Central with another name having been elected for the position two weeks ago, threatening that they would use all available means to reject such an action.

The letter which was obtained by Vanguard yesterday, was signed by Senator Odion Ugbesia, former Minister of Works, Mike Onolememen and 33 other PDP leaders and Stakeholders from Edo Central, the stronghold of PDP in Edo State.

The leaders however expressed fears that if the purported swap was allowed to take place or remain, it was capable of decapitulating and tearing the party into shreds and reverse the good fortunes of the party in the Senatorial District.

According to them, the plans by PDP National Working Committee, NWC to remove Senator Ordia’s name and Edo State from the list of Principal Officers for the 9th Senate, is the height of impunity, high-handedness and arm-twisting and an attempt to embarrass, humiliate and subject the party in the state to public ridicule.

In the letter, the Leaders who asked Secondus and the NWC not to effect any change of name against the backdrop that they are not prepared to accept such from the party, adding that Ordia’s nomination was done in line with the zoning formula adopted by the NWC of the party which was duly authenticated by Senators of the 9th Senate.

According to them, ” that the said nomination was published to the whole world at 00.18hrs on the 14th of June,2019 by Senator Ike Ekweremadu in his capacity as a former Deputy Senate President and a foremost long serving Senator in the 9th Assembly.

“That the party under your leadership must do everything possible not to fall into the temptation of over reaching which will definitely not attract or sustain the goodwill presently enjoyed by the party.

” That if the purported swap is allowed to take place or remain, it can decapitulate and tear the party into shreds and reverse the good fortunes of the party in the Senatorial District.

“We hope that wise Counsel will prevail to nip in the bud, the unnecessary and preventable drift, apathy, lack of commitment and zeal which will be the natural reaction of the people of Edo Central Senatorial District to the purported swap.”

The letter has become imperative because PDP wants to swap names of principal that have already been selected as those that would be presented to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

It would be recalled that penultimate week, after a meeting tne PDP NWC held with PDP Senators at the residence of the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, the PDP came up with its list with Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abia South as Minority Leader; Emmanuel Bwacha,Taraba South as Deputy leader; Philip Aduda, FCT as Minority Whip and Clifford Ordia, Edo Central as Deputy Minority Whip.

The four ranking senators were elected by their colleagues at a meeting with PDP leaders.

Only last week, there were reports that the NWC of the PDP had concluded arrangements to rejig the minority leadership positions.

It was gathered that PDP wants to drop Senator Clifford Ordia, a ranking Senator and replace him with Senator Sahabi Yau from Zamfara, just as this has not been officially declared by the Party as its position.