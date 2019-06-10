Tonto Dike’s ex-husband gets new lover

Olakunle Churchill, the estrange husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has found love in the bosom of a white woman.
Strangely, the white woman shares the same birthday date with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.
Churchill took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his new found love a happy birthday.
He wrote: “All of your days in this lifetime should be spent with nothing less than ordinary. An extraordinary person like you deserve a birthday much better than the last one combined. Happy birthday my love 😍 #quietqueen.”
Churchill was married to Tonto Dikeh in 2015 and divorced her in 2017. The marriage produced a child-Andre Omodayo Churchill.