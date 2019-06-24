Breaking News
The young man that told 80 year old Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka to get up is disrespectful – Fani-Kayode

9:29 pm

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the young man that told 80 year old Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka to get up, move to the aisle and vacate the window seat for him on a commercial flight is disrespectful.

Fani-Kayode reacting to a post by former group executive director of Sahara Group and Energy, All Progressive Congress governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Tonye Cole on his Instagram page on how Prof. Wole Soyinka was asked to vacate a seat by a passenger onboard by a young Nigerian said

‘The young man that told 80 year old Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka to get up, move to the aisle and vacate the window seat for him on a commercial flight is disrespectful and irreverent. We know it is his right but it is not every right that u insist on exercising’

Cole, said “I met one of the greatest Nigerians walking on earth and as with other times, he was genteel, witty, forthright and humble. My smile gives me away as he permitted the picture whereas he would have preferred to get back to his newspapers,” he wrote.

“Then we boarded the flight and after assisting him with his bags, he took the window seat and promptly started reading again.

“A few minutes later, this young man, baseball cap, t-shirt to show his muscled chest and tattooed biceps boards the plane and tells prof he’s on his seat (which he was). Those of us including the cabin crew tried to reason with bobo fine to let the old man be but the chap refused. He insisted prof should vacate his window seat, which the old man quietly did for his original aisle seat next to him.

“I couldn’t understand how we got to this point where we no longer have respect for elders, even if we are so ignorant of the great global personalities. Is it too much to ask that an elderly man be allowed to remain in a seat allotted to you in the same business class cabin and the same row? Na wa o.”

 

