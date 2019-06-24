The young man that told 80 year old Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka to get up is disrespectful – Fani-Kayode

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the young man that told 80 year old Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka to get up, move to the aisle and vacate the window seat for him on a commercial flight is disrespectful.



Fani-Kayode reacting to a post by former group executive director of Sahara Group and Energy, All Progressive Congress governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Tonye Cole on his Instagram page on how Prof. Wole Soyinka was asked to vacate a seat by a passenger onboard by a young Nigerian said

‘The young man that told 80 year old Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka to get up, move to the aisle and vacate the window seat for him on a commercial flight is disrespectful and irreverent. We know it is his right but it is not every right that u insist on exercising’

Cole, said “I met one of the greatest Nigerians walking on earth and as with other times, he was genteel, witty, forthright and humble. My smile gives me away as he permitted the picture whereas he would have preferred to get back to his newspapers,” he wrote.

“Then we boarded the flight and after assisting him with his bags, he took the window seat and promptly started reading again.

“A few minutes later, this young man, baseball cap, t-shirt to show his muscled chest and tattooed biceps boards the plane and tells prof he’s on his seat (which he was). Those of us including the cabin crew tried to reason with bobo fine to let the old man be but the chap refused. He insisted prof should vacate his window seat, which the old man quietly did for his original aisle seat next to him.

“I couldn’t understand how we got to this point where we no longer have respect for elders, even if we are so ignorant of the great global personalities. Is it too much to ask that an elderly man be allowed to remain in a seat allotted to you in the same business class cabin and the same row? Na wa o.”

The young man that told 80 year old Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka to get up, move to the aisle and vacate the window seat for him on a commercial flight is disrespectful and irreverent. We know it is his right but it is not every right that u insist on exercising.#wolesoyinka pic.twitter.com/zFITO7PRu9 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 24, 2019

Others reacting to the same said

Even people that would fight for their allocated seats on God Is Good Motors are bashing the poor guy. The guy did the right thing jhoor. Baseball cap 😂😂😂 I'd gladly do the same if I were him. Prof. Wole Soyinka, e gbe gbogbo body yin kuro ni seat mi ffs — Dolapo Akinkunle 🇳🇬 (@KunleScott) June 24, 2019

The guy had every right to ask Wole Soyinka to vacate his seat irrespective of social standing but morally he could have let him have the seat, Tonye Cole is the biggest loser, cashing in on an opportunity to use the situation to propel himself to national reckoning. pic.twitter.com/w3NfXOTKDp — The Raven 🦅🥀 (@Okechukwunnamd8) June 24, 2019

Kate Henshaw, Mo Abudu, Ali Baba their comments on this issue is typical "Lick ass!!! This are the people who want a working system in Nigeria. A young Wole Soyinka wouldn't give up his seat for William Shakespeare or Victor Hugo. https://t.co/4RYYNQOaJB — Marv!🏷 (@TungstenMarvie) June 24, 2019

I would have told Wole Soyinka to stand up — Daddy Freeze reacts – https://t.co/NQp6R5QqsW pic.twitter.com/2n5havQsBm — Rising Vibes Nigeria (@risingvibesng) June 24, 2019

This disrespectful action is not only wrong locally. It is wrong globally. Wole Soyinka is 80years old and the boy still has a long life to seat at the window seat all his life. #WoleSoyinka pic.twitter.com/AvINk4ha71 — Goldweft_creations (@tunmise72) June 24, 2019

This guy didn't do anything wrong to asked Prof. Wole Soyinka to Vacate his seat. After all, he paid for the seat just as the prof did. Anything wey you be, na for your house and for your pocket, no be you de feed me.

We are all entitled to our individual rights to live. pic.twitter.com/yB0MnsPb62 — Abasiekeme George (@AbasiekemeGE) June 24, 2019

prolly how the convo went Guy: Sorry, that's my seat (not really asking him to move) Wole Soyinka: oh sorry, I…. Tonye Cole/others: Don't you have respect? Go and look for another seat. G: it's my seat, I paid for it TC/O: don't u have elders? WS: it's fine, I'll move — Doc C (@tweetMOPOL) June 24, 2019

Chances are this guy read d viral thread of smebdy asking an elderly woman to vacate his seat on a flight and saw d chance to make a thread of his own. What we lack in dis generation is sense. Wole Soyinka just lock up dey read him paper. pic.twitter.com/Fjth3L8ziu — GiDDy ♤ (@GiddyLes1) June 24, 2019

Spending Father’s Day with the father of African Literature Nobel Prize Laureate Wole Soyinka. What a privilege! pic.twitter.com/eKjCmILN7I — Tshilidzi Marwala (@tmarwala) June 16, 2019