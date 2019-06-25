The solution to humanity’s problem – Tuface Idibia

By Rotimi Agbana

In continuation of his 20-years on the stage anniversary celebration, acclaimed Nigerian Afro-pop music legend, Innocent Idibia, a.k.a Tuface, now fondly referred to as 2Baba, has released a new video titled ’20 Years A King’, starring award-winning veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, a.k.a RMD.

2019 makes it 20-years since 2Baba scored his first hit as a member of the now-defunct Plantashun Boiz, with their debut single ‘Knock Me Off‘ in 1999. To celebrate this illustrious run in music, a series of activities, projects and events for the year including a book launch, a documentary, an album launch, merchandises, fete, fundraiser, concert and parties.

While expressing appreciation to his fans, music lovers, specific individuals who have supported him over his two decades of prominence on the Nigerian/African music scene, the ‘Amaka’ crooner proffered a solution to the problem bedevilling humanity for many years.

“Everybody knows that it is one love that will solve humanity’s problems. God has created us and given us a beautiful place. It is now left for humanity to turn this place to heaven. If you believe, no dream is too big. Bless up Femi Otedola, we’ll be doing our own gently as we come behind. God bless you for your generosity, inspiration and love. I’m grateful, 20-years a king, one love religion. Thank you Nigeria/Africa for supporting African music, without you, there will be no me. See me as your brother”, he said.