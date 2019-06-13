The nude video with Etinosa was planned – Mc Galaxy

By Tolulope Abereoje

Popular afro-pop singer, Innocent Udeme Udofot a.k.a Mc Galaxy who became even more popular with a controversial nude live video with actress, Etinosa on his Instagram page few months back, has admitted that the video was planned.

Recall that Mc Galaxy had caused a stir on the internet after he did a live video in which Etinosa appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was not in her right state of mind as she stripped herself naked while a large number of fans watched.

New reports have however suggested that the actress was aware of the video and she was not coerced into being a party to it.

The ‘Sekem’ crooner in a recent interview has finally cleared the air as to what really happened and according to him, the live video was planned and he was not happy he took most of the blame after it happened.

“The live video thing, we planned it. Etinosa and I planned that stuff and I was not happy the way the whole thing turned out on me alone,” he said.

The singer further explained that the plan was not for Etinosa to go completely unclad but everything spiraled out of control during the video. He added that he was surprised to see her acting like she was drunk.

“We didn’t plan that she would come out completely naked like that, she over did it on that live video. I was quite surprised when I saw her doing the whole acting thing,” he said.