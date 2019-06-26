The Federal Cabinet we need

AS President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to unfold his ministerial nominees for onward transmission to the Senate for screening and possible approval it should not surprise anyone that it is generating keen interest among Nigerians.

These are the men and women who will help the President run the Executive arm of government for the next four years which will hopefully impact greatly on the welfare of Nigerians and the development of our country.

It is true that the President has a great latitude of constitutional prerogative to choose whom he wants to be part of his team under Section 147 of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended).

However, Nigerians whom they are hired to serve have the right to tell him what they want to see done.

It is our considered view that the largely political character of the 2015 – 2019 Cabinet should change dramatically in favour of people with rich technical knowledge, expertise, proven track records and the emotional intelligence to man the Ministries on behalf of the President.

Buhari’s discernible style of keeping his appointees on the job and allowing them the latitude to prove their worth requires that those selected based on trust must not disappoint the country.

Having contested his last election (at least for president) in 2019, Buhari no longer needs to pander to the necessity to compensate politicians and those who helped him into power.

There is nothing to be ashamed of in emulating the success of one of his predecessors like former President Olusegun Obasanjo whose choice mainly of technocrats after his re-election in 2003 helped immensely in boosting the economic and infrastructural fortunes of the country.

Apart from his core cabinet, we also advise President Buhari to shun the temptation of toeing the path of sectional dominance in appointments across the various sections of his government, including the security apparatus, the departments and agencies.

He must pay greater attention to the principle of Federal Character as enshrined in Section 14(3) of the Constitution, which is meant to give every section of the country a sense of belonging and ownership of government.

We are strongly convinced that a much more balanced appointment of officials, irrespective of political, ethnic, religious or regional considerations, will make Buhari’s second tenure much more peaceful, promote national unity and accelerate development.

With his second four-year tenure on the verge of taking off, we hope the President will be overwhelmed by the feeling of gratitude to Nigerians for the extraordinary favour they have given him to serve for two terms.

If he gets it right this time, the Buhari Presidency can still end in flying colours, with his feet boldly inscribed in the sands of time.