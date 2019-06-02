By Sabo Abdulahii

Umar Bago a third timer began the speakership race with a clear vision of what he wants Nigerians to feel and point at once elected speaker of the ninth House of Representatives.

He came with what he codenamed the Bago plan for legislative action to take Nigerians to where they ought to be.

Bago who represents Chachanga Federal Constituency of Niger State in his plan simply advocates what he termed equity and justice for all Nigerians.

What this simply means is that the House under his watch would deliver equity and justice to Nigerians via legislation of people friendly laws in all spheres of life.

Simply put, the code is going to ensure that all the committees charged with the responsibilities of fighting corruption will be activated for better and effective delivery.

The public petition, public account, the anti-graft committees will deliver via their hearings.

Embedded in the Bago code is a robust and well coordinated relationship with all arms of government to ensure a rancour free federal government of Nigeria.

The constituents will feel the impact of Constituency projects via a streamlined timetable that will be monitored every 100days for the next four years.

Meaning that constituents of the various Representatives of Nigerians are going to be part of his Bago code carrying them along from the grass root.

The bureaucracy too is not left out as there’s a blueprint for a massive housing scheme for civil servants and regular training packages to enhance their productivity.

Bago also advocated for an all inclusive administration that will distribute committee Chairmanship without necessarily stepping on toes.

Political aides too are to benefit from well designed training programmes to improve legislative business in the ninth House.

Obsolete laws will be reviewed and upgraded to meet international best standards.

Existing laws that are dislocated and not in consonance with the realities of modern Nigeia will be reviewed by the ninth House.

The Bago Code has an encompassing programme primarily designed to carry every segment of the Nigerian people with special emphasis on legislations that will move our dear country forward.

The young Bago in his mid forties has what it takes if the godfather syndrome in the Nigerian body polity did not swallow him.

He has no godfather to sponsor live programmes nation wide but he genuinely has lawmakers across Nigeria who strongly believe in his candidacy.

A Bago that is relatable and reachable is definitely what the ninth House needs not a baggage carrier.

He is one legislator that came from one of the sane sectors of the Nigerian economy which is the banking sector.

Bago will bring that sanity into the ninth House for effective legislative business and this is what in-coming lawmakers and all well meaning Nigerians at home and in the diaspora expect in the dawn of a fresh start to a prosperous and a great Nigeria.

Abdullahi is an Abuja based public affairs commentator