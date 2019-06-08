Thank you Flying Eagles …

By Desmond Ekwueme

For showing the world that your selection process(es) was or were faulty….We say THANK YOU….

For wasting your opportunity of securing major breakthroughs with European clubs through brilliant displays in this championship….We say THANK YOU….

For proving to the world that our football is in a mess given that Nigeria can no longer produce a solid youth team for the FIFA U-20 World Cup as proven by you….We say THANK YOU…..

For showing the world how “GOOD” you are thus reducing the chances of your mates back home from securing deals abroad….We say THANK YOU….

For revealing to the world the true picture, standard and state of our domestic league through your “GOOD” performance….We say THANK YOU….

For making the world wonder if the likes of Tarila Okoronwanta, Samson Siasia, Etim Esin, Adeolu Adekola, Dehinde Akinlotan, Alphonsus Akahon, Peter Neketein, Austin Igbinabaro, Mutiu Adepoju, Jonathan Akpoborie, Osaro Obobaifo, Christopher Nwosu, Taiwo Enegwa, Humphrey Edobor, Andrew Uwe, Monday Odiaka, Bawa Abdullahi, Nduka Ugbade, Chinedu Odiari, Mike Onyemachara, Chris Ohenhen, John Obi Mikel and Ahmed Musa among others featured for Nigeria at different times in this championship previously….We say THANK YOU….

For making the world ask what has gone wrong with youth football and football development in Nigeria?….We say THANK YOU….

For wasting the nation’s scarce resources before, during and likely after the Poland 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup….We say THANK YOU…

For even refusing to leave your hotel, protesting and demanding for unpaid bonuses and allowances after your loss to Senegal….We say THANK YOU….

For once again exposing the ills in our football administration through your “GOOD” performance and protest/demand…We say THANK YOU…