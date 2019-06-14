Taraba Govt lauds devt partners over increased school enrolment 

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba state government has commended development partners in the education sector for their various interventions, which it said has increased school enrolment in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Education, Samson Adda, who spoke while declaring open a two days capacity building workshop for 100 youths in Jalingo, said the gesture has reduced the number of out of school children, especially girls in the state.

He said “I must commend the United Nations Childrens Fund, UNICEF, World Bank, Department For International Development, DFID, and all our development partners for their contributions to the upliftment and improved standard of education in the state.”