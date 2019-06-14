Taraba Govt lauds devt partners over increased school enrolment 

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo
Taraba state government has commended development partners in the education sector for their various interventions, which it said has increased school enrolment in the state.
Boat operator, assistant arrested for endangering the lives of 12 school children(Opens in a new browser tab)
The Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Education, Samson Adda, who spoke while declaring open a two days capacity building workshop for 100 youths in Jalingo, said the gesture has reduced the number of out of school children, especially girls in the state.
He said “I must commend the United Nations Childrens Fund, UNICEF, World Bank, Department For International Development, DFID, and all our development partners for their contributions to the upliftment and improved standard of education in the state.”
While appealing to the development partners to sustain their interventions in the state’s education sector, Adda assured that all resources deployed to the state would be utilized as required.
He also noted that in the next four years of governor Darius Ishaku’s administration, the education sector will witness greater transformation.
Earlier, Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Yakubu Agbaizo who was represented at the occasion, said the 100 youths were selected from tertiary institutions to help in the advocacy for increased access to safe, quality education for all children, especially girls.
The SUBEB Director for Social Mobilization, Fatima Yusuf, on her part urged the participants to offer inputs that will shape the course of the campaign in the state.
According to her, “UNICEF is doing its best to reduce the number of out of school children, so also is SUBEB, who is working to get them back to school.”
The two days capacity building workshop which was organised by Taraba SUBEB in collaboration with UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office is part of activities to mark this year’s Day of the African Child.