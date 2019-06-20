Support Next Level agenda, Group tells PDP

Abuja – Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, President of Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support the APC-led Federal Government agenda to the next level, in terms of economic and political stability.

The president of the group gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

Nnam also urged PDP to close ranks with APC, irrespective of ideological differences, to genuinely take the country to the next level.

He said that only constructive opposition would re-engineer the Nigerian ship, adding that APC’s policies must not be demonised at all cost.

“In other climes like the U.S. and Europe, opposition is meant to build the nation and not to destroy.

“I expect PDP, especially in the National Assembly, to give their nods to legislation of important laws that will benefit the people,” Nnam said.

The ILDC boss, who congratulated Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe on his emergence as Minority Leader, urged him to be constructive in the criticism of government.

He explained that the progress of the nation could not be realised in atmosphere of political rancour and bitterness but with cooperation and harmony of stakeholders.

According to him, the Nigerian project should always be the priority and interest of “our politicians“, no matter the differences.

Nnam called on the ruling APC to also eschew the mentality of “winner takes all” for a united and progressive Nigeria.

He, however, called on politicians and political parties in Nigeria to unite against poverty, corruption, insecurity and other challenges plaguing the country.

The ILDC boss, who passed vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari, restated the commitment of the group in supporting good governance, peace and security in Nigeria. (NAN)

