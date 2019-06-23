Supernatural beginning of a better future

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

Jeremiah 1:4-5 “Then the word of the LORD came unto me, saying, Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.”

The above scriptural reference may have revealed the planned programme of God for Jeremiah, but the truth is that God is not a respecter of persons. If He had ordained the destiny of the prophet, it then means that your very programme of life on earth is in His very hands too.

God established Jeremiah to be a national prophet and a man of great and enviable repute in his generation and he realized his purpose on earth because he obeyed the voice of God.

As God fulfilled the aspirations of Jeremiah, even in a challenging environment where he dwelt, you too can become great in life, and the inherent difficulties of life will not stop you, if only you will let God shape your future.

Just like Jeremiah before you were born into this world, God knew that you would be born and He had a good plan for you. He wanted your existence on earth to matter. That is, He wanted your story to be a tale of remarkable achievement. He wanted you to be a person of great influence.

God did not bring you into this world to be like a spectator or a parasite (someone who lives on other people’s efforts or expense and gives little or nothing back). He did not bring you to earth to become aimless and without purpose for living.

Though you may not have known, when you initially came into this world, that God, like the perfect architect that He is, had designed an exquisite blueprint for your life; yet God is reminding you that His plan for your life, even if you may have made some costly mistakes that seem irredeemable, is not dead rather still alive and kicking.

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

And today, as you let God take the lead in your life, He will begin to work it out in your life and the original purpose and plan for your destiny will be actualized.

That is why, today, I want to reveal to you the supernatural beginning of a better future God has earmarked for you. This means that the years you lost and wasted in error and sinful pleasure can be bettered as you let Jesus come into your life to rewrite the script of your future endeavours.

Matthew 11:28 “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

Sin and its’ accompanying traumatic injuries will be too expensive and burdensome for you and or your family to bear. They will end up ruling and ruining your prospects in life. That is why you need a Saviour, and no other person can do it for you other than Jesus Christ.

And He has already placed an invite to you assuring you of ‘rest’ the moment you come to Him. Do that and you will enjoy the totality of the original plan of God for you life.

May be you are a bit sceptical and pondering why is it that others who claim to be in the faith have not enjoyed the original plan of God for their lives? The truth is, at a particular point in their lives, they experienced spiritual derailment. That is, the train of their life left the rail path of greatness God had intended for them. As a result of that setback, they had to encounter some delays in reaching that plum destination.

Hence, you must tread carefully so as to avoid any spiritual slump because Satan, society and sin have conspired together to derail your progress in life. If you let self (yourself) yield to their evil plot, then it will portend great danger for your life. This is because there is a Satan lurking in the corner and the society of strange personalities would not want you to excel beyond them. And the third force, which is sin, has drowned many destinies on earth.

When these three terrible triad agents collogue (conspire) against you and you give them your approval by handing over your life and destiny, then you will certainly suffer derailment because that is the root cause of defeat. But today God will remove the scales that have blinded your vision of a better future and you will take back your destiny from the hand of Satan, society and sin.

In fact, all you might have lost since you were born, and the good place and position God wanted you to occupy in society, you will take them back because, with God, all is not lost. If only you will rediscover your divine purpose and determine to be who God wants you to become and do what God wants you to do, then you will get to the very height and summit of your potential.

Make up your mind to climb this ladder of greatness God has reserved for you and remove the obstacles and mountains of limitation pitched against your future. And as you connect to Jesus Christ you are going to overcome in Jesus name! Amen!

Jeremiah 18:1-4 “The word which came to Jeremiah from the LORD, saying, Arise, and go down to the potter’s house, and there I will cause thee to hear my words. Then I went down to the potter’s house, and, behold, he wrought a work on the wheels. And the vessel that he made of clay was marred in the hand of the potter: so he made it again another vessel, as seemed good to the potter to make it. ”

The initial effort of the potter failed to produce the intended result, but it did not deter him from actualising his purpose. That is why he succeeded on his subsequent attempt.

God wanted to teach Jeremiah an object lesson so that he would observe that learning task and then apply it to the people who were in dire need of help.

The illustration God showed to Jeremiah is all about you. Yes, you. It is something God wanted Jeremiah to tell and write about you. God is the Potter. He is our Maker and the Redeemer. He created us! And the vessel, better still, the glory He wanted to get out of you – were it not for the conspiracy of sin, Satan and society – would have manifested and you would have been where God wanted you to be.

Today, God the Potter will remake you. He will remould you and you will never be unfulfilled again in Jesus name! Amen!

Luke 23:43 “And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.”

Our God is a God of second chance. As He handed the thief at the cross a second chance, even though he had been ruled out by men and left to die, so He is willing to give you another opportunity to make for lost grounds. That is why He is going to reshape you again and He is going to make sure that He achieves His desired plans for your life.

Hence, the intentions of Satan will not be fulfilled in your life! The evil intentions of the society will not be fulfilled in your life and sin will not determine your destiny. You will cooperate with your Maker. You will cooperate with the Saviour. You will cooperate with Jesus Christ and a beautiful new beginning will start in your life today!

Jeremiah 18:5-6 “Then the word of the LORD came to me, saying, O house of Israel, cannot I do with you as this potter? saith the LORD. Behold, as the clay is in the potter’s hand, so are ye in mine hand, O house of Israel.”

My friend, you may doubt man but never you doubt the possibilities in God because He has the power to restore all you might have lost and make a new destiny for you.

Job 42:10, 12 “And the LORD turned the captivity of Job, when he prayed for his friends: also the LORD gave Job twice as much as he had before. So the LORD blessed the latter end of Job more than his beginning:”

Today can be your day of remembrance, if you embrace Jesus as your personal Saviour. I said, today is your day because something new is going to happen to you and you will experience a new beginning.

And those who made unkind references at you because of that ill-favoured condition you suffered will swallow their words when they see you tomorrow because tomorrow is brighter. Your tomorrow will be greater and more beautiful than any thing you experienced yesterday!

As you link up to Jesus Christ for your salvation, you will experience a new beginning because, with God, only a better future await you.

If they have so conditioned you to the extent that you can only see what they allow you to see, and or your movement have been constrained to certain places they permit you to get to and or you can only eat the kind of food they have endorsed, it then means that you are just breathing and you are not a man of yourself. You need freedom!

Life is expansive. You cannot afford to be in the shadows any more. As you reach out to Jesus, no body will tie you down again! Satan will not tie you down; society will loose its’ iron grip on you and sin will be subdued in your life.

Do not let circumstances constrain you, but reach out to Jesus for help, and He will unravel to you the greatness you are yet to experience; this is because with God all things are possible and with Jesus your destiny is assured.

Matthew 13:27-28 “So the servants of the householder came and said unto him, Sir, didst not thou sow good seed in thy field? from whence then hath it tares? He said unto them, An enemy hath done this. The servants said unto him, Wilt thou then that we go and gather them up?”

As a creature of God, you are a masterpiece that originated from the hand of the Almighty God! You have been designed without any faults and destined to walk through this earth with your head held high. But the moment the destructive wheat and tares of Satan crept into your life the beautiful dreams were shattered.

The devil had strategized to turn your life upside down but do not let the plan of the enemy of your life ruin your future.

Jeremiah 1:10 “See, I have this day set thee over the nations and over the kingdoms, to root out, and to pull down, and to destroy, and to throw down, to build, and to plant.”

God wants you to tear up those sinful lifestyle and the dangerous sin inspired habits that want to plunge you into eternal destruction so that you will be able to recover your destiny through the Saviour Jesus Christ because God is ready to turn your life the right side up!

God Almighty Himself, has decided to erect a new building in your life. And a glorious beginning will start in your life! It is going to be something wonderful and unforgettable! Today is the day!

But you must cooperate with God, if you are to benefit from His divine benevolence. You must reach out to Jesus for His saving grace and then you will obtain forgiveness, joy and happiness.

Bow down your head right now and talk to God in prayers as you confess your sins. He will forgive you today, write your name in heaven and that new beginning will kick off. God bless you.