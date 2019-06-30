Super model, Anita Osikweme announced as host for TINFF 2019

Ayo Onikoyi

Ahead of the third of the Toronto International Film Festival,TINFF, holding from September 7, 2019 at the York Cinema, Canada; organisers have announced Nigeria’s super model, Anita Osikhena Osikweme as the model host for this year’s edition of the award.

A woman of many parts, Anita is currently the face of popular cosmetic brand, Zaron, making her a young millionaire; a step that opened her foray into the modeling industry and ever since, the zealous model recently emerged the 1st runner up for the Most Beautiful Model in Nigeria and brand ambassador to Wholesale Naija hair brand amongst others.

Year-in year-out. the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, a community event that brings filmmakers from around the globe to celebrate diversity through film, as organisers have equally hinted that all hands are currently on deck towards a successful execution of the event as other side attractions will make this particular edition spectacular to awardees and participants amongst others.

On her hosting the forthcoming award, Anita disclosed that, “having followed the other two editions of the awards ceremony, it will be nice to say I am only privileged to have been invited to serve in the capacity of the host model this year.

“I am glad as this further indicates that the brand is not just being recognized here in Nigeria alone but across the world and I am super excited that aside being the model host, works from Nigeria will also be considered at the September ceremony’ she said, adding, I’m urging every young person out there to be encouraged and never give up.