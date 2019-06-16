Super Falcons must be proactive, tactical – Falode

The Super Falcons must be proactive in their approach in order to earn a result against host nation and group leaders France at the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday, according to Member of the NFF Executive Committee, Aisha Falode.

“I must commend the Super Falcons for their approach and gameplan against the Koreans in Grenoble on Wednesday. They showed the stuff of a champion team with their determination and doggedness.

“However, against France on Monday in Rennes, we will need to be much more proactive and try to dictate the pace of the game. We must study them for the first five minutes or thereabout and then set out our tactics on how to contain them and also launch our own onslaughts in search of goals. It will be an interesting match but a good result is possible for Nigeria,” Falode, who has been with the Falcons in France since the commencement of the World Cup told thenff.com from Rennes on Saturday.

A win or draw against the Les Bleues on Monday evening (match starts at 8pm Nigeria time) will automatically send the Super Falcons to the Round of 16, though a narrow loss might also see them sneak in depending on results in other groups, as well as the result between Group A mates Norway and Korea Republic – which is starting at the same time in Reims.