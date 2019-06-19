Super Eagles in Alexandria, receive warm welcome

Nigeria were received with a warm welcome at their team base in Alexandria ahead of the commencement of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

On Monday evening, the Super Eagles arrived at the Helnan Palestine Hotel, where they will be camped for their group games in Egypt.

We have arrived safely and soundly in Alexandria, at our Helnan Palestine Hotel camp where we will stay all through the group phase of our AFCON 2019 campaign

They left Ismaila earlier on Monday after bowing to Senegal in their final pre-Afcon friendly game on Sunday.

Gernot Rohr’s men failed to score a goal in their last two friendly games – against Zimbabwe and the Teranga Lions – but they have assured the fans that they will not disappoint when the tournament starts on June 21.

“We appreciate the support of Nigerians in Cairo who visited us in camp just to wish the team a very successful AFCON 2019 campaign. We will not disappoint you,” a statement reads on Super Eagles Twitter handle..

Nigeria will open their Group B campaign against Burundi on June 22 and then play Guinea on June 26, before wrapping their group outings against Madagascar on June 30.