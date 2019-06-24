STDA, UOP partner to develop critical human resources for Dangote refinery

Dangote Oil Refining Company, United States Trade and Development Agency, USTDA, and UOP, a division of Honeywell International, Inc., have commenced a training programme for the development of critical human talents necessary to operate and maintain a petroleum refinery of the magnitude of Dangote refinery.

The training, which kicked off at Dangote Academy, Ikeja, Lagos, involves intensive training of 50 Dangote company engineers. The training programme is designed to focus on refining processes and engineering, as well as on health, safety and environmental skills.

The Dangote refinery will be a major step towards reducing dependence on imported fuel and petrochemicals in Nigeria. When completed, the refinery, one of Africa’s largest industrial conglomerates, will create significant economies of scale and support jobs creation in both Nigeria and the continent.

The Dangote Refinery had acquired technology and personnel from all over the world and collaborated with many international institutions.

Incorporating technology from the US, Europe, Asia and Australia, the Dangote refinery is a global endeavour and demonstration of world-class project preparation, planning, collaboration and implementation of high-quality infrastructure.

Speaking at the kick-off of the training, Director Human Asset Management and Project support, DORC, Mohan Kumar, said the programme was very important for the refinery operation.

“The training will enable the employees understand the refinery, how it works, the type of technology in the refinery and how it operates,” he said.

Director Refinery Operations, DORC, George Nicolaides, said the training was necessary to prepare the employees for the operation of the refinery. “The employees are the present and future of the Dangote Refinery. The employees are carefully selected young engineers that will be part of the people to start the refinery operation. We expect that within a few years they will be able to take up major roles in running of the refinery operation.”