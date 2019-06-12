Stakeholders seek introduction of etiquette into curricula

By Dayo Adesulu

Concern stakeholders in education sector have called on the Federal Government to introduce etiquette as a course into the primary and secondary school curricula, positing that the lack of grooming among secondary school girls has almost eroded our cultural values.

They noted that until parents recognised that our core values among the young female folks have been replaced with western culture, we would not take positive action.

According to them, the etiquette of cooking, eating, sitting etc were taught during their days in secondary school, adding that those trainings have made them better women at home and in society today.

Speaking during the St. Anne’s School 150 Anniversary press conference in Lagos, its Committee Chairperson, Dr. Funmilayo Soleye, Finance and Fund Raising Team Lead, Mrs. Nifemi Adeshina and Mrs Bisola Ariyibi, the Media and Public Relations Team Lead spoke with one voice on this issue.

Seeking for better education and grooming for the girl-child, they pointed out to many St. Anne’s School Alumni who had positively impacted the country and the world.

Some of its trail blazers, they noted include: Late Lady Kofo Ademola, first Nigerian female graduate and also the first African female student in Oxford university; Mrs. Tejumade Alakija, late Justice Roseline Omotoso, Mrs Dorothy Akanya, the first female commissioner for Health, late Prof. Jadesola Akande.

Others are: Rtd. Major General Kale, the first Nigerian female Major General, late Mrs. Flora Nwapa-Nwakuche, late Justice Atinuke Ige, Prof. (Mrs.) Bolanle Awe, Prof. (Mrs) Bisi Sowunmi, and Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Director in the World Bank and two time Federal Minister of Nigeria to mention a few.

As the school celebrates its 150 years in October, the concern individuals from within and outside the school are seeking to raise N250 million to revamp the school.

Mrs Adeshina said: “As the oldest institution in the country, to provide formal education for the Girl Child, we have selected the topic: The Trials and Successes of the Girl Child Education in Nigeria: The St Anne’s Story as our theme.

“As part of our celebrations, many projects that involve the restoration of the school will be commissioned, awards given, and celebratory activities delivered.“We have scheduled the commissioning of all projects and other activities to hold on the 18th October in the School premises, Molete, Ibadan.

“Projects to be implemented include: Re-roofing of classroom blocks, clearing and landscaping of the whole school compound, demarcation and creating proper roads and pathways to the various houses and enhanced security – repair/rebuild of the school fence/gate and gate house.

‘’Others are creation of various sports fields, renovation of the school hall, and establishment of a vocational centre, provision of a school bus, renovation and return to usage of the boarding houses.”