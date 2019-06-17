Seun Kuti, Chris Uwaje, others to feature on American platform, ‘Visual Collaborative’

By Rotimi Agbana

An array of exciting topics covered in the mid-year issue of ‘Visual Collaborative’ online catalogue explores the human condition, self-awareness, inclusion, youth leadership and the post-digital movement. Featuring people from all walks of life, their paths converge in Humanities.

Following the success of the first issue titled ‘Polaris’, as catalogued by United States Library of Congress, the platform brings in the summer equinox, titled ‘Voyager’, featuring 25 individuals and three main features; Grammy-nominated musician, Seun Kuti, a respected Nigerian technology expert, Chris Uwaje and Aya Chebbi, an activist who champions the rights of women in Tunisia and Northern Africa.

This second iteration of the Polaris series provides syndicated data for content providers, academic institutions and various niche communities across the globe. In a Q & A format, readers will enjoy conversations with a Minneapolis Civil Rights Commissioner of Nigerian descent, Anika Robbins, prolific Texas artist, Dawn Okoro, who exhibited in Visual Collaborative’s Miami exhibition, award-winning Native American playwright, Marcie Rendon, commercial illustrator and architects, Kate Worum and Jennifer Jorgensen, a Chicago based makeup artist to celebrities Jana St. Jaimes, including Nigerian emerging actor of 93 Days movie, William Seun Kentebe.

Others include one of West Africa’s youngest emerging female political activists from Mali, Fatima Al-Ansar and a Nigerian nation builder, Aramide Abe. The Voyager issue is curated and produced by a team of consultants under the leadership of the Business Futurist and Technologist Ade Olufeko, who recently delivered a keynote on Innovation and socio-economics at Yale University, and served as a special guest moderator at the African Business Summit at Columbia University in New York City. All forthcoming interviews from the Voyager issue will be released on the Voyager site.

Participants include; Seun Kuti, Chris Uwaje, Anika Robbins, Fatima Al-Ansar, Marcie Rendon, Aramide Abe, Aya Chebbi, Berla, Dawn Okoro, William Seun Kentebe, Adey Haliu, Jardena Kifle, Jana St. Jaimes, Elozi Lomponda, Toyin Oshinowo, Ashim Egunjobi and Kemdi Begho, Brittany Albuquerque, Fiona Tokpe, Kate Worum and Jennifer Jorgensen, Yodith Dammlash, Funfere Kofoye, Efrat Cohen and Kaia Black.