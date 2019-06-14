Senate: Abaribe is Minority Leader; Bwacha, deputy; Aduda, chief whip; Ordia, dep whip

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— NATIONAL Working Committee, NWC of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and senators on the platform of the party, yesterday, elected Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) as Minority Leader.

Also elected are Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba South), who retained his position as deputy minority leader, same position he held in the just concluded 8th Senate.

Philip Aduda (FCT), also retained his position as Chief Whip, a position he occupied in the 8th Senate.

Clifford Ordia (Edo Central), was elected the Deputy Minority Whip.

Emmanuel Paulker (Bayelsa Central) was Deputy Whip in the 8th Senate following the elevation of Senator Biodun Olujimi, Ekiti, from deputy whip to Minority Leader when Senator Godswill Akpabio left, having dumped PDP for All Progressives Congress, APC.

The leadership of the party will today write the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on the election.

The PDP NWC will today meet with the House of Representatives PDP Caucus to select same positions for the lower chamber.

The results were sequel to a meeting PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and NWC members held with senators elected on the platform of party

The meeting, which lasted three hours, also had in attendance, members of the National Working Committee, NWC.

The meeting, which took place at the residence of Secondus, was held primarily to select the Minority Leaders for the Senate and House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly.

Minority whips for both chambers as well as chairman of PDP National Assembly Caucus are also expected to emerge at the end of the meeting.