Searching for Love?

Sponsorship/ Networking

•Joseph, 30, a graduate, resides in Abuja; Yoruba by tribe, needs financial assistance to set up computer centre acct no 3042500084, First Bank Oshagbemi J Gbenga. 08061615561, 08065835052

•Cynthia 20, from Anambra State, needs a kind hearted person, who can help sponsor her education. 08160428077

•Kizito 23, from Imo State, needs good individuals, who can help him financially.09027542426

•Wilson a student, needs kind hearted Nigerians to help sponsor his computer business, to enable him further his education. 09036943096

Friends

Searching Female

•Happiness from Enugu State, needs a male friend. 08144028605

Searching Male

•Paul 35, decent, responsible from Port Harcourt, needs a mature, confidant, comfortable and experienced lady, aged 40-50, for friendship.08140949544

•Steven 33, resides in Abuja, needs a matured minded lady, for friendship. 08126896120

Lovers

Searching Female

•Xaviera, 21, a student needs a good Christian man who can take care of her for a serious relationship. 07089257942, 09025992803

•Nancy 25, from Delta State, needs a God fearing, caring and loving man, aged 45-50, for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage. 09030420366

•Favour Igbo by tribe, good looking, lovely, a sincere Christian, needs a sincere God fearing, handsome, caring, wealthy, comfortable, and educated widower, with few kids, who will lover her as she is, for marriage, aged 40 and above. 08169279907, 08066651155

•Joy 21, an undergraduate and a fashion designer, from Delta state, needs an employed and educated man, who is Igbo or Yoruba, by tribe, caring and God fearing, aged 25-30, for a serious relationship. 07069721683

Searching Male

•Victor, 35, employed and resides in Port Harcourt needs a humble, respectful and caring lady, aged 25-32, who is ready for marriage. 08064026075, 09083448453

•Willi strong and hard working, from Delta State, and resides in Warri, needs a sexually excited lady to have an affair with, that can lead to marriage.

09076228880

•Marson 29, average height, resides in Benin, needs a fun and loving lady, aged 45 and above, who loves books, movies and a good conversation for an open relationship. 08105753287,08025287754

•Gbenga 29, a graduate, from Kogi State, but resides in Abuja Gwarinpa, searching, for job, needs a serious-minded lady, who also resides in Abuja, aged 22 and above, for a relationship that will lead to marriage.08065835052, 08061615561

•Bright 30, from Benin, but resides in Surulere, Lagos, needs a matured lady for a hot and romantic relationship.08061195109 •Clement 30, needs a matured lady, that resides in Abuja, who can take care of him and ready for marriage, aged 30 and above. 08065835052,08061615561

•Frank 40, handsome, tall and resides in Lagos, needs a matured lady, aged 50-55, who is loving and caring, that he can call his own. 08068553322

•James 38, from Bayelsa Satte, but resides in Port Harcourt, needs a lady, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage, preferably from Delta, Edo, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Osun and Abuja.08147838744,08088979246,09036632099

•Emmanuel 40, resides in Benin, Edo State, needs an Eshan lady, who has good character, fair in complexion, fat, aged 28-35, who also resides in Benin, for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage. 07039176692

•Muyiwa 35, self-employed, needs a genuine, Christian lady, aged 25-35, as a wife.07012674763, 08114887395

•Bolari 45, a government contractor, resides in Abuja, needs a lady, aged 30-36, who is willing to settle down in Abuja, as a wife. 08126071956

Sugar Cares

Searching Female

•Ezinne fat, fair in complexion and resides in Onitsha, needs a God-fearing sugar daddy that can take care of her needs and her sick mother, aged 40-50, who also resides in Onitsha. 08167056773

Searching Male

•Tony 25, tall, handsome, from Lokoja, needs a busty and caring sugar mummy, aged 25-40.09065209299, 08065661727

•Osagie needs a sugar mummy, who resides in Lagos, for a relationship. 08128715003 08067374232

•John 23 needs a caring sugar mummy, who can take care of him, for a relationship. 08093793753

•Francis 35, a fabricator, resides in Owerri, Imo State, needs a sugar mummy, he promises to be good to her, aged 35-50, for a relationship.08038712955

•Gideon 21, a student, resides in Abuja, Nyanya area, needs a sugar mummy, within Abuja, for a relationship.07053180326

•Richmark 45, a civil engineer, resides in Delta State, needs a wealthy sugar mummy, as a lover, for a relationship. 08118692290, 08164506853

•Ebuka 30, good looking, fun to be with, from Enugu State, needs a tall, fair in complexion, and well curved sugar mummy, aged 30-45, for a relationship. 08061549892

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825