Searching for Love?

Sponsorship/Networking

•Wilson from Asaba, needs financial sponsorship, to enable him acquire computer equipment/accessories to run a computer business, acct 2058268391 Wilson Nwoko. 09036943096

•Sonia from Rivers State needs well-meaning individuals to help sponsor her education.08110212913,09093246671, 09023733840

Lovers

Searching Female

•Nikkke, late 40s, from Delta State, dark in complexion, needs a rich, cool man, aged 55-70, for friendship and relationship.08117252058

•Uju 30, employed, needs a man to call her own. 08103668342,08063379095, 08056745449

•Emmanuela 24, hot and charming, needs love from a hot romantic man. 08148595415

•Glory 19, dark in complexion, from Akwa Ibom state, but resides in Benin, needs an elderly man that can take care of her.07016349887

•Trichia, 29, fair, bursty, beautiful with an alluring backside, needs a caring and mature man to call her own. 09060829348

•Chizitere resides in Lagos, needs a rich man, aged 40-70, who is sexually active and can take care of her financially.09032065720

•Deborah Igbo by tribe, good looking, lovely and a sincere Christian, needs a sincere God fearing, handsome, caring, wealthy, comfortable, educated widower, with few kids, for a serious relationship, that can lead to marriage, aged 40 and above.08066651155

Searching Male

•Olatunji 31, needs a lady, aged 24-26, for a relationship, that will lead to marriage. 09028247586

•Joseph 30, from Kogi State, but resides in Abuja, needs a lady, for a serious relationship.08061615561

•Akpos resides in Delta State, needs a beautiful and pretty lady, aged 22-27, who is fair in complexion and also resides in Delta State, for a serious relationship. 09024850789

•James 34, resides in Anambra State, needs an Igbo lady, aged27-33, for marriage.08067722694, 08052472692

•A man, needs a beautiful, lady, aged 20-27, for a serious relationship. 09038938917

•Michael 39, comfortable, needs a lady, who is beautiful inside out for a serious relationship. 09065610138

•Samson from Asaba, Delta State, needs a lady for a serious relationship, aged 18-20. 09017934369

•Tomtom 40, needs a wife to call his own.08038551354, 08060229991,09030503452, 08166397888,08056745449

•Akpan, 37, from Akwa Ibom a businessman and a writer, needs a cool lady, aged 30 and above from Akwa Ibom, for a serious relationship, that can lead to marriage. 08154172645

•Collins employed, from Imo State, but resides in Lagos, needs a lady, whose genotype is AA, aged 18-30, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage.

07037842149

•Ajayi 49, a businessman, resides in Lagos, needs a rich, matured lady, who is beautiful, fair in complexion, well curved, a graduate, who is God fearing and employed, aged 25-35, for marriage, in Lagos.08088974646

•Abdullahi 40, resides in Port Harcourt, needs an employed or business lady, for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage, aged 18-36. 08146294165,

08115522544, e-mail kolatech1276@yahoo.com

•Desmond 42, loving and caring, from Delta State, needs a good and pretty single mother, from Delta, Anambra and Enugu State, for a serious relationship, aged 25-38. 08035671477

•Emmanuel 39, resides in Benin, needs an Esan lady, who is fair in complexion, fat, with good character and also resides in Benin, aged 28-34, for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage. 07039176692

•Jemina 49, well talented, from Delta State, with great hope and bright future, needs a well placed and established lady, for a serious relationship,

unserious ladies should not apply.08026428262

•Waheed 55, from Kwara State, a delivery officer, with a company in Lagos, needs a lovely, well to do practical Muslim lady, aged 35-45, for marriage. 09081452582

•Olasunkanmi a physician, needs a decent lady, for marriage. 08167449543

Sugar Cares

Searching Male

•Kayode resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy, who can take care of him, financially, in Lagos. 07036351820,08080447988

•Tony from Anambra State, needs a loving sugar mummy, whom he can always have fun with.08112275465

•Samuel needs a sugar mommy, who is ready to hang out, mingle and catch fun.08084485793, 08180032220

•Miracle 35, needs a sugar mummy.08068934816

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825