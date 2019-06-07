Sanwo-Olu congratulates Obasa on his return as Speaker

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Friday inaugurated the 9th Lagos State House of Assembly just as Hon. Mudashiru Obasa returns as Speaker.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, promised to uphold the principle of separation of powers, which remains the bedrock of democracy.

The Governor sought the support of the Legislative arm of government for speedy consideration and passage of bills that would see to the implementation of the numerous programmes of the new administration in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked the honourable members for their support and pledged that his administration would not betray the trust reposed in it.

“ Let me assure you that we would uphold the tenet of separation of powers while I do urge you to intensify your efforts as the foremost House of Assembly. I equally want to seek your support for speedy consideration and passage of bills that would further assist in the implementation of good and loft programmes of the new administration”, Sanwo-Olu said.

For his return as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly Hon. Mudashiru Obasa’s nomination was moved by Hon. Moshood Oshun, representing Lagos Mainland Constituency 2, and seconded by Hon. Yinka Ogundimu representing Agege Constituency 2.

In the absence of no other nomination from the floor of the house for the position of the Speaker, Obasa who represents Agege Constituency 1 was returned unopposed

In his speech after he took the oath of office, Obasa thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for proclaiming the 9th Assembly.

Obasa further expressed gratitude to his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him, which heralded his return for second term as speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The new speaker said he is aware of the responsibility the office demands from him while also expressing appreciation to his constituents in Agege for giving him a fifth term making it possible for the speakership position.

“I promise to make you proud, I will not let you down, your re-electing me for a second term as speaker goes a long way to demonstrate the level of confidence and trust reposed in me”.

While assuring that the House would apply legislation to define Lagos of everybody’s dream, Obasa added that the legislature will collaborate with other arms of government especially the executive to take Lagos to the next level.

Promising that the House will remove all the obstacles put in its way to hinder legislative duties.

He however commended Lagosians for the trust reposed in their representatives through their votes at the election, ensuring them of an enduring dividends of democracy.