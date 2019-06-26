Rohr drops Mikel, Onuachu against Guinea

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will make as many as three changes to the Super Eagles starting lineup for the game against Guinea.

From the starting lineup for the game against Burundi, which the team won 1-0 Rohr will add Chidozie Awaziem to the defence line following his impressive showing after coming on for Shehu Abdullahi, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

In the midfield, the biggest casualty will be captain of the team John Obi Mikel who will likely drop to the bench with Ahmed Musa taking his place in the starting lineup although the trio of Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo will play as the midfield three.

Mikel struggled to impress in the number ten role for the Super Eagles in the 1-0 win over Burundi with Alex Iwobi who moved into his position after his substitution playing a lot better than he did while on the pitch.

The captain is 99% not sure of starting against Guinea with coach Gernot Rohr set to retain the trio of Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo as his midfielders.

Iwobi will occupy the number ten role with Etebo behind him while Ndidi who was voted the man of the match against Burundi playing as the defensive midfielder just in front of the back four.

In attack, Paul Onuachu will make way for match winner against Burundi Odion Ighalo for the game against Guinea and he is expected to lead the line alongside Musa with the Eagles set to attack from the get go.

Already the team have been training with this lineup in the last two sessions and it looks the most likely the same team that will start the game against Guinea today.