Robber raped me with poly bag as condom, teacher tells court

A teacher (name withheld) of a Catholic Secondary School in Lagos has narrated before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court how an armed robber raped her in her home using a polythene bag (poly bag) as protection.

The teacher made the revelation yesterday, while giving evidence during the trial of two men in their twenties— Babatunde Oluwaleke and Daniel Ojo— over alleged rape and robbery.

While being led in evidence by Mr. Akin George, the lead prosecuting counsel for the state, the teacher gave a harrowing account of how she was raped in her home by Oluwaleke on March 6, 2018.

She told the court that between 2a.m. and 3a.m., she was woken up by some noise and she saw two males, a tall one (Ojo) and a short one (Oluwaleke) both dark in complexion, ordering her to get up.

She said: “I told them I had no money and the first defendant (Oluwaleke) said I must produce money or he will kill me.

“I was tying a wrapper and the first defendant asked me to lie on the bed. He took my Automated Teller Machine, ATM, card, mobile phones and all that I have.

“He brought out a knife, placed the tip on my stomach and threatened to stab me if I did not cooperate. When he opened my wrapper, he saw I was menstruating. I didn’t know from where he produced a poly bag.

“He tied the polybag on his penis and inserted his penis into my vagina. I was pleading that I could be his sister, but he ignored me, asking me to shut up. Much later, he removed the polybag and raped me using nothing.

“When the first defendant was done, the second defendant was telling him that was not what they came for and that they needed to go.”

She said after they left, terrified, she prayed hoping that the other members of her household were unharmed.

The teacher said when she went to check on members of her family, she realised that they had all slept through her ordeal.

Her words: “My mother and her friend were still sleeping in the sitting room. Things were scattered and the contents of their handbags were emptied on the floor. I woke them up and told them what happened.

“We went downstairs where my younger brother stays and we noticed that the robbers used a rope to tie the door of the mosquito net, which is attached to a spring so that it does not make noise.

“My younger brother was also still asleep with his friend. We woke them up and I told them what happened.”

The teacher said members of her family immediately reported the crime to the authorities and she was taken to the hospital that morning for medical examination and counselling.

She said on that day, she was also taken to the Afonka Police Station, Alimosho, where four recently apprehended robbery suspects were shown to her.

Her words: “Immediately I saw the first defendant, I recognised him. Even with my eyes closed, I can identify him.”

Obliging the request of Mr. O. Egbo, counsel to the defendants, for an adjournmen, Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the case till September 30.