RMB Nigeria conference to discuss inclusive real sector growth

RAND Merchant Bank, RMB, Nigeria will this week hold its economic and business conference with the focus on catalysts for an inclusive real sector growth in Nigeria.

The bank in a statement said the theme is “Unlocking real sector growth to drive sustainable economic development”.

The bank said: “With an abundance of resources, Nigeria is Africa’s biggest oil exporter, has the largest natural gas reserves on the continent, vast natural resources, arable land, and a young entrepreneurial population.

“After a decade of steady growth, market reforms, and increased political stability – as demonstrated by the recently held national elections in 2019, for the sixth consecutive time since its return to democracy in 1999, the country seems to be performing below its potential economically.

“The opportunity to change course and usher the country into inclusive and sustainable growth does indeed exist if the right operating environment and policies are instituted. The conference will engage industry participants in a dialogue on the catalysts needed to stimulate inclusive real sector growth and accelerate economic development.”

Speakers include Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, former Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment; Oscar Onyema, CEO of the Nigerian Stock Exchange; Eme Essien, CEO of International Finance Corporation Nigeria; Olukayode Pitan, MD of Bank of Industry; Biola Alabi, CEO of Biola Alabi Media; Raj Gupta, MD of African Industries Group; Christian Wessels, MD of Daystar Power and others.