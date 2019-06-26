Breaking News
Rivers govt’ll not permit proliferation of vigilante groups — Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the state government will not permit the proliferation of vigilante groups, stating that youths interested in helping build the state’s security architecture should join the state’s Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency.

This came as Traditional Rulers of Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local  Government Areas of the state submitted  arms retrieved from repentant criminals  in the area,  after a local amnesty programme.

Speaking  at a brief ceremony where he received the Ekpeye Traditional Rulers from Ahoada East and Ahoada councils at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said this decision became necessary  after OSPAC from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state started over-stepping its boundaries.

He said: “I am being very careful about vigilante groups in all the councils because  of what OSPAC was doing. The operatives are now going beyond their boundaries.

“We will reintegrate  OSPAC  into the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency. Anyone who wants to support the security structure  should join the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency.  We will not approve local vigilante for different councils.”

 


