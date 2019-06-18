Plateau tertiary institutions call off strike

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Joint Union of Plateau State owned Tertiary Institutions, JUPTI has called off its seven weeks old strike.

The union explained that the suspension became necessary following the abiiiity of the state government to address some of the issues as well as sign an agreement to subsequently, address others.

The Institutions include Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi, College of Education, Gindiri, CAST Kurgwi, College of Agriculture Garkawa, as well as Colleges of Health Technology Pankshin and Zawan respectively.

Addressing journalists, yesterday, in Jos, the chairman of the Union, Paul Dakogol said the issues already addressed include: “The payment of ‘No Work No Pay’, the payment of check up dues and Cooperative deductions, gratuity for the months of February and March, 2019 and staff recruitment which is on-going.”

Dakogol added that the State Government has also approved the exemption of all Tertiary Institutions from the Treasury Single Accounts, TSA, and has promised to look into the payment of peculiar allowance to Academic and Non- Academic staff.

He however, stated that the union would not accept lack of commitment from the Ministry of Finance in implementing the agreement,and would not hesitate to take necessary actions should the union observe any violation to the terms of agreement.