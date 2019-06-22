Breaking News
Photos: Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, Bala Usman tour Apapa traffic

L-R: Presidential Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa (Traffic Gridlock Resolution), Mr. Kayode Opeifa; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Controller, Federal Road Maintenance, Lagos, Engr. Ademola Kuti and Commissioner of Police, Apapa Port, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu during the Vice President’s inspection tour of the Apapa Traffic Situation on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Presidential Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa (Traffic Gridlock Resolution), Mr. Kayode Opeifa during the Vice President’s inspection tour of the Apapa Traffic Situation on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
R-L: Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Managing Director, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Presidential Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa (Traffic Gridlock Resolution), Mr. Kayode Opeifa during the Vice President’s inspection tour of the Apapa Traffic Situation on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
L-R: Presidential Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa (Traffic Gridlock Resolution), Mr. Kayode Opeifa; Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Controller, Federal Road Maintenance, Lagos, Engr. Ademola Kuti during the Vice President’s inspection tour of the Apapa Traffic Situation on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

From left: Comrade Kayode Opeifa, Vice Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Apapa gridlock, explains something’s, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman, Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President &Chairman of the task force, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Head of Service Lagos, Mr. Adedamola Kuti, Federal Controllers of Works Lagos state and CP. Hakeem Odumosu, Commissioner of Police, Apapa Port, during the Vice President and his team inspection tour on works and Gridlock on Apapa roads, in Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

 


