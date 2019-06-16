A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Home » News » News » Photos: Oba Ewuare II, Special Thanksgiving on Ugie Ododua, Ugie Ivie ceremonies
Photos: Oba Ewuare II, Special Thanksgiving on Ugie Ododua, Ugie Ivie ceremonies
Special thanksgiving service to mark the successful completion of Ugie Ododua and Ugie Ivie ceremonies celebrated by the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Ukuakpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral, along Akpakpava Road, in Benin City, on Sunday, June 16, 2019.