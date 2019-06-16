Breaking News
Photos: Oba Ewuare II, Special Thanksgiving on Ugie Ododua, Ugie Ivie ceremonies

Special thanksgiving service to mark the successful completion of Ugie Ododua and Ugie Ivie ceremonies celebrated by the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Ukuakpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral, along Akpakpava Road, in Benin City, on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

 

Omo N’Oba N’Edo Ukuakpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin (left); Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; at the special thanksgiving service to mark the successful completion of Ugie Ododua and Ugie Ivie ceremonies, at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral, along Akpakpava Road, in Benin City, on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
