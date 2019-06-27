Breaking News
Photos: Nigeria’s VP Osinbajo, US VP Pence

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN received at The White House, by his American counterpart, Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday.
Vice President Mike Pence and Nigerian counterpart Prof. Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Mike Pence and Nigerian counterpart Prof. Yemi Osinbajo


