Photos: Itoro Eze-Anaba, others at British Council’s 75th Anniversary

Lucy Pearson, wife of the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Itoro Eze-Anaba, Frank Donga, Mr Moses Anibaba, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja and others were at the British Council’s 75th Anniversary celebration at Wings Ozumba Mbadiwe on Saturday.

Mrs Itoro Eze-Anaba was presenyted with a plaque of participation and appreciation from the Regional Director, Mr Moses Anibaba during the morning session of the British Council’s 75th Anniversary celebration.

Lucy Pearson – Country Director Nigeria giving the opening speech during the launch of the 75 years Anniversary of the British

Itoro Eze-Anaba receives the plaque of participation and appreciation from the Regional Director, Mr Moses Anibaba during the morning session of the British Council’s 75th Anniversary celebration at Wings Ozumba Mbadiwe in 22 June 2019

Frank Donga, MC of the British Council 75th anniversary celebration, introduces Itoro Eze-Anaba as panelist of the morning session 22 June 2019.
Lucy Pearson – The Country Director British Council Nigeria and the representative of the Governor of Lagos State His Excellency Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja 


