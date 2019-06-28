A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Home » News » News » Photos: Itoro Eze-Anaba, others at British Council’s 75th Anniversary
Photos: Itoro Eze-Anaba, others at British Council’s 75th Anniversary
Lucy Pearson, wife of the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Itoro Eze-Anaba, Frank Donga, Mr Moses Anibaba, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja and others were at the British Council’s 75th Anniversary celebration at Wings Ozumba Mbadiwe on Saturday.
Mrs Itoro Eze-Anaba was presenyted with a plaque of participation and appreciation from the Regional Director, Mr Moses Anibaba during the morning session of the British Council’s 75th Anniversary celebration.
Lucy Pearson – Country Director Nigeria giving the opening speech during the launch of the 75 years Anniversary of the British