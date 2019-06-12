Photos : Democracy Day celebrations in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as well as President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila are some dignitaries were at the inaugural ceremony of the Democracy Day on Wednesday.
Foreign dignitaries at the event also included Presidents of Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Namibia, Niger, Congo, Liberia, Gambia and Guinea Bisau.
Others are the Vice presidents of South Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Egypt, representatives of Presidents of Benin Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Czech Republic, France, Ireland, Japan, Mali, Kenya, Morroco, Malawi and Belgium,
The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Inspector General of Police and other heads of security agencies were also present at the Eagle Square.
Those also in attendance included the All Progressive Congress chieftain, Sen. Bola Tinubu and governors of Kano, Kogi, Yobe, Kwara, Kebbi, Ekiti, Kaduna and Anambra states.
President Muhammadu Bihari during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Cross section of Traditional Rulers among special guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Cross section of Defence Attaches representing their countries among special guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (r) and other senior government officials welcoming guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
President George Weah of Liberia and Presient and President Macky Sall of Senegal leading other world leaders to the State Box during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Former Deputy Senate President Aspirant, Senator Ajayi Borrofice; Former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume; Former Oyo State Governor, Chief Abiola Ajimobi and Former Osun State Governor, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola among special guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Cross section of guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Cross section of guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Cross section of guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Cross section of guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Cross section of guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora (l) discussing with the children of MKO Abiola, Jamiu Abiola and Hafsat Abiola during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Cross section of Members of the 1983 House of Representatives among special guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Dan Etiebeth; Former Minister of Works, Senator Bernabas Gemade and Former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Jibrila Ayinla among special guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Former Ogun DState Goverbnor, Aremo Olusegun Oboba (r) among special guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Cross section of Traditional Rulers among special guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
From left, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad; Chief of the Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin; the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapher; Speaker Hosue of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo waiting to receive guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
Cross section of Traditional Rulers among special guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
From left, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of the Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin; the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapher; Ag. Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Tanko Muhammad; Speaker Hosue of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo waiting to receive guests during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
President Muhammadu Bihari during the events to mark the 2019 National Democracy Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2019
