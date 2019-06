Cristiano Ronaldo with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has been enjoying an idyllic break in the South of France.

The 34yrs old footballer, wrapped his arms around his stunning model partner, as they cosied up in hot tub on board the lavish yacht they are currently staying.

Ronaldo’s girlfriend revealed to newsmen that “‘the first meeting with Ronaldo was at Gucci where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later we saw each other again at another brand’s event”